Wright State Legend Bob Grote's Near-Death Experience Sparks Community Blood Drive

Bob Grote, a celebrated figure in Wright State sports history, faced a harrowing medical crisis when his life hung in the balance. Diagnosed over a decade ago with a hereditary autoimmune liver disease, which led to hepatitis and was further complicated by Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC), Grote found himself in the throes of a life-threatening situation when varices in his stomach burst, leading to extensive internal bleeding.

The Race Against Time

Despite the grim prognosis and the imminent risk that he might not survive the trip, Grote's indomitable wife, Becky, insisted on having him airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for specialized treatment. The decision proved to be a pivotal one. At the medical center, Dr. Lulu Zhang, a renowned vascular and interventional radiology doctor, successfully executed a procedure to control the bleeding, thereby saving Grote's life.

A Tale of Tenacity and Survival

During his grueling ordeal, Grote required an astonishing amount of blood transfusions, totaling 31 units - an amount equivalent to the blood volume in four people. Miraculously, Grote survived the ordeal, his recovery attributed to the expertise of Dr. Zhang and the relentless medical team at the UC Medical Center.

Giving Back: A Story of Resilience and Solidarity

In the aftermath of his near-fatal episode, Grote participated in a blood drive that collected nearly 50 units of blood, a testament to his desire to give back to the community that rallied behind him in his time of need. Inspired by his harrowing experience, Grote and Ken Herr, a hall of fame blood donor, are now spearheading a blood drive in collaboration with the Solvita Blood Center. The drive aims to support the community and honor Grote's connection to Wright State, as well as Herr's personal commitment to blood donation in memory of his lost siblings.