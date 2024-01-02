en English
Health

Wounded U.S. Army Pilot Supported by GoFundMe Fundraiser following Drone Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
On the hushed night of Christmas, the festive spirit was shattered at the Erbil Air Base in the Middle East, as a drone attack orchestrated by Kataib Hezbollah militants stirred shock and despair among the U.S. armed forces. Among the three service members injured, U.S. Army pilot Garrett Illerbrunn bore the brunt of the devastation. The native of Langdon, North Dakota, sustained a severe head injury, an unfortunate tale of heroism and sacrifice.

Garrett Illerbrunn: A Hero’s Tale

Illerbrunn, a dedicated 82nd Airborne pilot, was airlifted to a hospital in Germany for immediate care following the attack. As he battles for recovery, a beacon of hope and support has emerged back home. A GoFundMe fundraiser, organized by Melissa Young, Dustin Thomerson, Ray, and Amy Helvig, has been established to support the wounded pilot. The fundraiser, active for only three days, has already raised nearly $49,000, edging closer to its $75,000 goal.

Support and Solidarity for Illerbrunn

The funds raised aim not only to assist Illerbrunn and his family by fitting their home with necessary aids for his recovery but also to fulfill a heartfelt promise to his son, Tucker. A promise of a treehouse, a Christmas present eagerly awaited by the young boy. The support for Illerbrunn’s recovery extends beyond the fundraiser, with public figures like North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven expressing their support and prayers.

Retaliation and Resolution

President Joe Biden, in response to the assault on his personnel, ordered a retaliatory strike against Kataib Hezbollah, the militant group believed to be backed by Iran. Described as a decisive measure to degrade and disrupt ongoing attacks against U.S. forces and their partners, the U.S. response signifies a stern stance against such disruptive forces. As Illerbrunn prepares for his return home later this week, the nation holds its breath, praying for his safe journey and swift recovery.

Health United States War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

