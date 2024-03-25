World Water Day Shines Light on Ghana's Struggle: 1 in 10 Lack Quick Access to Clean Water

Friday marked World Water Day, a global observance highlighting the critical importance of water. In Ghana, the day brought to the forefront the significant strides made in water accessibility and the persistent challenges that remain. Despite improvements, a staggering one in ten Ghanaians still endures over 30 minutes to secure clean drinking water, underscoring a pressing issue in water security and equality.

Striving for Water Security

Dr Joachim Ayiiwe Abungba, the Black Volta Basin Head at the Water Resources Commission (WRC), underscored the necessity of transboundary cooperation for global water security during World Water Day commemorations in Tumu. He pointed out that collaborative efforts are essential in averting water-related conflicts and propelling sustainable development. The event also served as a catalyst for dialogue, aiming to harness water as a force for community peace, prosperity, and sustainable growth. This initiative reflects a broader recognition of water's pivotal role in societal well-being and environmental sustainability.

Challenges and Community Efforts

Highlighting the challenges, Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, illuminated how disputes over water access can ignite conflict, particularly when resources are unfairly allocated or denied. In response, various stakeholders, including the WRC, Fire Service, and Community Water Systems, are diligently working to enhance the availability of potable water within the municipality. These concerted efforts aim to address the disparities in water access and quality, which are crucial for maintaining social harmony and preventing resource-based conflicts.

Looking Forward

The observance of World Water Day in Ghana not only shed light on the achievements but also the ongoing struggles faced by many in accessing clean water. As the country moves forward, the call for increased collaboration and investment in water infrastructure becomes ever more pressing. By focusing on sustainable solutions and international cooperation, Ghana can progress towards ensuring that access to clean water becomes a reality for all its citizens, thereby fostering a healthier, more equitable society.