World Psoriasis Day: Shining A Light on the Invisible Burden of a Chronic Skin Disease

Each year on October 29th, the world celebrates World Psoriasis Day, a global event aimed at increasing awareness of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease that affects 2-4% of men and women at any age. The disease features clearly defined red and flaky plaques. Psoriasis is multifactorial and classified as an inherited immunological skin disease. Approximately one-third of psoriasis patients have family members with the disease.

The Insidious Nature of Psoriasis

Psoriasis typically presents as symmetrically distributed red, flaky patches with well-defined edges. The scales can be silvery white, except in skin folds where the plaques often appear shiny with a moist peeling surface. The most common areas for psoriasis to appear are the scalp, elbows, and knees, but it can affect any part of the skin.

Psoriasis is known to affect the quality of life of those afflicted, causing feelings of embarrassment, psychological depression, and diminished self-confidence. Dealing with chronic symptoms and continual skin changes can be a psychological challenge. Thus, it is essential that patients receive appropriate psychological and emotional support.

The Power of Support

A dermatologist or mental health specialist can provide support and advice for dealing with psychological fatigue and offer strategies for alleviation. These strategies include learning stress management techniques, engaging in physical activity, focusing on self-care and relaxation. It is also crucial to maintain a strong social support network and to talk to friends and family about any feelings regarding psoriasis and psychological fatigue.

Joining support groups and participating in online forums dedicated to psoriasis can also be beneficial for connecting with others who are coping with the same condition and sharing experiences and advice.

Amplifying Awareness

Given that psoriasis is a chronic disease that can significantly impact patients' quality of life, community awareness and patient support are essential for improving patients' mental and emotional state and overall wellbeing.

Therefore, World Psoriasis Day should be an opportunity to increase awareness of the disease and educate the community about the symptoms and psychosocial impacts of psoriasis. Patients should also be encouraged to seek appropriate psychological and emotional support and to discuss their disease experience with those close to them.

Additionally, resources should be made available for patients to access effective treatment and for future research to understand the disease causes and develop new and effective treatments. There should be a continued focus on providing necessary support to patients and increasing awareness of the importance of psychological and emotional care in managing the disease and improving their quality of life.