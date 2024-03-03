World Kidney Day 2024 at tHe Spring: Health Screenings and Blood Donation Drive

In a significant health initiative, tHe Spring Shopping Mall in Kuching will host a free health screening programme and a blood donation campaign on March 9, 2024, marking World Kidney Day. This event, a collaborative effort between the National Kidney Foundation Malaysia and the Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin Chapter, aims to raise awareness and support kidney health from 10am to 2pm.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Health Checks and Activities

Participants will have access to a range of health screenings provided by the National Kidney Foundation Malaysia, including assessments of body mass index, waist circumference, and tests for urine, blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. Additionally, individuals can benefit from counseling services to understand their health better. The day will also feature a health talk, a quiz, a healthy snack cooking competition, and various games, making it an educational and engaging affair for all attendees.

Encouraging Blood Donation

Advertisment

The event also emphasizes the importance of blood donation, a critical component of healthcare systems. Successful blood donors at the event will receive free goodie bags as a token of appreciation for their life-saving contribution. The initiative not only supports the health of the donors and recipients but also fosters a community spirit of giving and support.

Impact and Awareness

This World Kidney Day event at tHe Spring Shopping Mall serves as a crucial platform for raising awareness about kidney health and the importance of regular health screenings. Through such community-driven initiatives, the National Kidney Foundation Malaysia and the Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin Chapter aim to educate the public on the significance of maintaining healthy lifestyles and the critical role of blood donation in saving lives. The event promises to be a meaningful opportunity for the community to come together in support of a vital cause.