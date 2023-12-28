en English
Conflict & Defence

World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones

In the midst of the 2023 Israel-Hamas War, more than 300 health workers have tragically lost their lives in attacks on medical facilities and transport. The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented 178 health attacks in the Gaza Strip alone, resulting in the death and injury of healthcare workers on duty. In one particularly egregious incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Israeli forces targeted an ambulance in the northern Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of three medical personnel.

Healthcare Under Siege

WHO has also reported 37 instances of attacks on health facilities and ambulances, with six doctors among the casualties. The war has proven to be the deadliest for UN workers, with at least 88 people working for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, killed since October 7. Aid groups have urgently appealed for a halt to attacks on healthcare in Gaza. In the UK, health workers have staged protests against US tech giant Palantir’s contract with NHS England, which is worth 330 million, due to concerns about patient privacy and the company’s role in Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Conflict Takes Toll on Gaza’s Health Infrastructure

The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has seen health facilities in Gaza become targets. Central areas of Gaza, where the fighting is most intense, have seen mass displacement and hospitals heavily bombed, causing numerous casualties. The war has resulted in the destruction of much of the enclave, with significant civilian casualties sparking fears of radicalization and the potential spread of conflict across the Middle East.

Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

The WHO has warned of the dire situation facing Gaza’s population, with only 15 out of 36 hospitals functioning and the ability of humanitarian workers to help those in need severely compromised. As tens of thousands seek refuge in hospitals, the risk of infectious diseases is increasing. The WHO has also reported that Gaza has 13 partially functioning hospitals, two minimally functioning ones, and 21 that are not functioning at all. The recent displacement of thousands is straining health facilities and increasing the risk of infectious diseases.

In the face of these alarming developments, the WHO has called for urgent action to create humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza. However, the recent UN resolution to increase aid to Gaza has yet to have a significant impact. Efforts to deliver medical supplies and fuel to Gazan hospitals have been increasingly constrained by hungry people stopping convoys in search of food. This grave situation underscores the urgent need for action to protect healthcare services and personnel in conflict zones.

Conflict & Defence Health International Affairs
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

