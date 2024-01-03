en English
Guatemala

World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala

The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced its net funding requirements for the period from December 2023 to May 2024 to be $16.3 million, accounting for 39% of the organization’s total needs. This funding is set to be utilized for a multitude of initiatives including emergency food assistance, nutritional programs, and capacity-strengthening sessions, primarily in the departments of Quiché and Huehuetenango.

Impact of WFP Initiatives

In November, a total of 17,990 people affected by slow-onset emergencies received emergency food assistance through unconditional cash-based transfers facilitated by the WFP. Additionally, 3,887 of these individuals took part in early recovery capacity-strengthening sessions in Santa Rosa and Jalapa, designed to help them regain their footing in the wake of these emergencies.

Moreover, 3,787 individuals were engaged in capacity-strengthening sessions related to nutrition, with a staggering 93% being beneficiaries of Integrated Resilience Programmes. Nutrition Brigades, an initiative of the WFP, provided assistance to 3,105 individuals in the departments of Quiché and Huehuetenango, with a majority (82%) being part of the same resilience programmes. These initiatives are a testament to the WFP’s commitment to not only provide immediate relief but also to build long-term resilience within the communities it serves.

Strengthening Local Capacities

In addition to emergency food assistance and nutrition programs, the WFP also focuses on strengthening the capacities of local communities. A total of 807 individuals participated in school feeding-related capacity-strengthening sessions. Furthermore, 116 individuals received training on family agriculture, with a special emphasis on women and girls who made up 55% of the participants. These initiatives aim to ensure that the benefits of the WFP’s programs are sustained long after the immediate crisis has passed.

Integrated Resilience Programmes

A significant part of the WFP’s work in Guatemala involves the Integrated Resilience Programmes. In November, 25,157 people received assistance through conditional cash-based transfers as part of these programmes. Additionally, 4,903 people benefited from various capacity-strengthening sessions related to nutrition, gender, savings, loans, resilience, and technology use. Interestingly, 61% of these beneficiaries were women and girls from Quiché and Huehuetenango, highlighting the WFP’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The WFP Executive Board conducted their annual field visit in Guatemala from November 25 to 30, focusing on the Dry Corridor to evaluate the Integrated Resilience Programme. The visit emphasized Disaster Risk Finance innovations and nutrition, in addition to assessing the Service Provision to the Government.

With its multifaceted approach to addressing food insecurity and building resilience, the WFP continues to make a significant impact in regions like Guatemala. The organization’s commitment to empowering local communities, with a special focus on women and girls, is indeed a beacon of hope for those grappling with the dire consequences of chronic food insecurity.

Guatemala Health
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

