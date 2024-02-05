World Cancer Day: Bharat Vikas Parishad and Narayana Hospitals Drive Awareness in Jammu

World Cancer Day, a day dedicated to raising global awareness of cancer and highlighting the importance of early detection, saw a significant event in Jammu. Bharat Vikas Parishad, in a noteworthy partnership with Narayana Hospitals, Katra, proactively organized a cancer awareness talk. The event, steered by the Taushi Branch of Bharat Vikas Parishad, J&K Prant, unfolded at Rehari Colony in Jammu, setting a platform for enlightenment and interaction.

Affirming the Power of Early Detection

Dr. Abhinav Chaudhary, a senior consultant in surgical oncology from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Narayana Super Specialty Hospital, Katra, presided over the session. He wielded his expertise to educate the attendees on various facets of cancer prevention, early symptom detection, and the nuances of diagnosis for effective treatment. Dr. Chaudhary underscored the significance of early detection, especially concerning common cancers such as breast, uterine, cervical, lung, throat, and prostate cancer.

Unity, Growth, and a Healthy Society

Dev Raj Sharma, the Regional President of Bharat Vikas Parishad, delved into the organization's mission, which goes beyond politics. He spoke about the Parishad's commitment to fostering national growth and unity via myriad cultural, social, academic, moral, and spiritual initiatives. In alignment with this, Ajay Khajuria, the founding president of the Taushi Branch, mentioned that the talk epitomized the Parishad's goal of cultivating a healthy society.

Personal Victories and Collective Resilience

Col (Retd) Man Singh Jamwal, a founding member of the Parishad, shared his personal victory over cancer. He emphasized the role of discipline, proper diet, and spirituality in prevention, providing a beacon of hope and strength. The event drew to a close with Founding Sewa Pramukh Kuldesh Sharma expressing gratitude. He appreciated the contributions of Narayana Hospital and Dr. Chaudhary's team, acknowledging their integral role in the awareness initiative.