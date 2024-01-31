World Cancer Day 2024 Equity Report: A Close Look at Cancer Care in Southeast Asia

As the globe commemorates World Cancer Day on February 4, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) unveils the World Cancer Day 2024 Equity Report, casting a spotlight on the state of cancer prevention and care in Southeast Asia, particularly in India and Malaysia.

India's Progress and Challenges

In India, the National Cancer Grid has grown to become one of the world's largest cancer networks, significantly enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability. However, hurdles remain, with a staggering half of the Southeast Asia population still bereft of full health service coverage. Prof. Anil D'Cruz, a leading contributor to the report, underscores the pivotal role of digital tools in improving patient care. He also commends the Ayaushman Bharat initiative, a scheme designed to bolster primary healthcare and offer financial protection through health insurance.

Malaysia's Setbacks and Improvements

In Malaysia, Dr. Saunthari Somasundaram points to the pandemic's damaging effects on cancer care, such as the delayed administration of HPV vaccines and interruptions to cancer screening programs. The economic fallout from the pandemic has resulted in widespread job losses, diminishing employer-based health insurance and adding strain to the public health system. Despite these setbacks, Dr. Somasundaram acknowledges ongoing improvements at the system level and advocates for enhanced prevention measures to alleviate the cancer burden.

Call for Equity in Cancer Care

UICC CEO Dr. Cary Adams emphasizes the necessity of equitable access to cancer care, regardless of socio-economic status or demographics. The report expresses the need for evidence-based prevention strategies to tackle health inequalities and reduce the cancer burden. The struggle against cancer is a shared responsibility; it requires collective action, political will, and innovative thinking to ensure everyone, everywhere, has access to life-saving cancer care.