Rising HIV Infections in France's Grand Est Region Despite Lower Mortality

In the wake of World AIDS Day, the Grand Est regional committee for the coordination of the fight against HIV/AIDS (COREVIH) in France has underscored the urgency of HIV testing. This comes amid a concerning rise in infections, notwithstanding a decline in death rates from the disease. The committee's president, Christian Verger, disclosed that approximately 7,085 people are receiving care in the region, a figure that surpasses the national average twofold.

While mortality associated with HIV has decreased by 54% over the past two decades, a contrasting situation has emerged with infections. Certain areas like Aube and Marne have reported a surge in infections, although there has been a decrease in Alsace. In Meuse, there's a resurgence of HIV prevalence, believed to be a result of inadequate prevention efforts in economically disadvantaged areas.

Medical Advancements in HIV Care

Medical advancements, including antiretroviral therapy, which comprises several medications, have enabled patients to live with HIV. The choice of medication is tailored to the individual, and while this therapy can complicate the treatment of other diseases as the patient ages, the emphasis is placed on regular testing for prevention.

However, the perception that HIV is less terrifying due to its treatability may have contributed to a decrease in vigilance, particularly among younger generations who have not witnessed the horrors of the epidemic firsthand.

Prevention Measures

Prevention continues to be crucial in the fight against HIV. Condoms remain the primary defense against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV. Additionally, measures such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a daily pill for HIV-negative individuals who engage in risky behavior, are also available.

PrEP use has seen a significant uptick in Lorraine, providing increased protection against HIV. This preventative measure is freely accessible through testing centers or via a doctor's prescription.