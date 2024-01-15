en English
Workplace Pressures Drive Parents to Send Sick Kids to Daycare, Survey Reveals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Workplace Pressures Drive Parents to Send Sick Kids to Daycare, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by Megafon, commissioned by TV2, has revealed alarming practices amongst parents in Denmark, with a staggering 71% admitting to sending their children to daycare in spite of them being unwell. Moreover, 21% of respondents confessed to administering paracetamol, often Panodil, to their children before dispatching them to school.

Parents’ Fears and Pressures

These actions by parents have raised significant concerns, primarily due to the fear of spreading diseases in educational institutions. Parents have justified their actions by revealing the pressures they face in their workplaces. The fear of job loss if they take time off to look after their unwell children appears to be a significant driving factor behind these decisions.

FOLA and Daycare Response

The FOLA parents’ organization expressed deep distress over these practices. Signe Nielsen, the chair of FOLA, emphasized the risk posed by sending sick children to schools and daycares. In light of these revelations, Silkeborg’s Børnehuset daycare held a meeting to appeal to parents not to send their ill children to school. The headteacher, Susanne Bødker, disclosed that some children have reported taking a pill for breakfast – a likely reference to medication rather than a vitamin supplement.

Impact on Public Health

These practices have drawn criticism from health experts, most notably Allan Randrup Thomsen, a virology professor at the University of Copenhagen (KU). He highlighted the vicious cycle these practices perpetuate: sick children spread viruses within daycares, leading to higher levels of sick leave, which in turn puts more pressure on parents.

Education Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

