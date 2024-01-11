en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Workplace Interventions and Their Impact on Office Workers’ Mental Health

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Workplace Interventions and Their Impact on Office Workers’ Mental Health

A recent study published in BMC Public Health scrutinized the influence of workplace interventions designed to curtail sedentary behavior (SED) or augment moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) on the mental health of office employees. The cluster randomized controlled trial (RCT) enlisted 263 office workers from retail or finance firms in Sweden. Two separate interventions were trialed: one concentrating on escalating MVPA (iPA), and the other on abating SED (iSED), along with a control group for juxtaposition.

Interventions and Methodology

The participants received professional health guidance, employed manual tracking tools, and concluded cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) assignments over six months. Mental health outcomes were evaluated by a web-based survey deploying the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) and the World Health Organization Five Well-Being Index (WHO-5).

Findings of the Study

The study discovered that post-six months, only the group focusing on SED reduction exhibited improved mental well-being in comparison to the control group. No substantial effects on depression, anxiety, or stress were discerned for either intervention group. The absence of anticipated changes in mental health outcomes was hypothesized to be credited to mechanisms other than movement behavior, such as enhanced social support.

Implications and Future Directions

The study underscored the exigency for further research to pinpoint individuals who could profit most from such interventions and the mechanisms fueling the improvements in mental health. The study also advocated for the inclusion of placebo control groups in future investigations for superior insights. The singular effectiveness of SED reduction interventions in improving mental well-being indicates the potential of such strategies in enhancing the mental health of office workers. However, the need for organizational, rather than individual-level interventions, is also suggested by the study’s findings, hinting at a broader shift necessary in workplace wellness strategies.

0
Health Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
16 seconds ago
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
New research has made significant strides in understanding Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), revealing sex-specific neurobiological changes in patients. This breakthrough study analyzed resting-state functional MRI data from unmedicated first-episode MDD patients and healthy controls. The focus of the analysis was on three large-scale brain networks: the default mode network (DMN), the salience network (SN), and
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
3 mins ago
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
11 mins ago
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
18 seconds ago
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
55 seconds ago
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
2 mins ago
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
16 seconds
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
18 seconds
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
50 seconds
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
55 seconds
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
2 mins
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
2 mins
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
2 mins
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
2 mins
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
3 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
31 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app