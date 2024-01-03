Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals

In a recent survey conducted by Essity, a global hygiene and health company, almost 20% of office workers confessed to avoiding workplace toilets due to their unsatisfactory condition, underscored by a lack of cleanliness and essential supplies such as toilet paper and hand towels. Further, 22% of respondents admitted to steering clear of the office kitchen owing to unclean surfaces and unwashed dishes. In total, 45% of the surveyed employees perceive their workplace as a hotspot for bacteria, pinpointing restrooms and kitchens as the primary areas of concern.

Workplace Hygiene: A Significant Concern

Approximately 30% of respondents found workplace restrooms offensive, while 34% expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the kitchen. Communal areas did not escape criticism either, with 24% of the workers disliking these shared spaces. Office equipment such as door handles, keyboards, and light switches are widely seen as carriers of germs. As a result, an overwhelming 57% of workers experience irritation due to their environment.

Employee Initiatives and Expectations

Despite the prevalent dissatisfaction, 39% of workers resort to cleaning their workspace themselves. Interestingly, 60% of respondents claim to feel more productive in cleaner spaces. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also influenced behavioral changes, with 37% of workers choosing to use personal mugs and 36% maintaining regular hand sanitizing practices. Management and HR departments have received complaints from 22% of workers, but a significant 70% believe it’s the responsibility of professional cleaners to maintain hygiene standards.

The Role of Employers

Furthermore, 59% of workers believe that their employers should ensure that the workspace is eco-friendly. The survey has also identified variations in office cleanliness satisfaction across different professions. IT and business consulting sectors have more satisfied workers regarding their work environments compared to those in public services and administration.