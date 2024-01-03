en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals

In a recent survey conducted by Essity, a global hygiene and health company, almost 20% of office workers confessed to avoiding workplace toilets due to their unsatisfactory condition, underscored by a lack of cleanliness and essential supplies such as toilet paper and hand towels. Further, 22% of respondents admitted to steering clear of the office kitchen owing to unclean surfaces and unwashed dishes. In total, 45% of the surveyed employees perceive their workplace as a hotspot for bacteria, pinpointing restrooms and kitchens as the primary areas of concern.

Workplace Hygiene: A Significant Concern

Approximately 30% of respondents found workplace restrooms offensive, while 34% expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the kitchen. Communal areas did not escape criticism either, with 24% of the workers disliking these shared spaces. Office equipment such as door handles, keyboards, and light switches are widely seen as carriers of germs. As a result, an overwhelming 57% of workers experience irritation due to their environment.

Employee Initiatives and Expectations

Despite the prevalent dissatisfaction, 39% of workers resort to cleaning their workspace themselves. Interestingly, 60% of respondents claim to feel more productive in cleaner spaces. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also influenced behavioral changes, with 37% of workers choosing to use personal mugs and 36% maintaining regular hand sanitizing practices. Management and HR departments have received complaints from 22% of workers, but a significant 70% believe it’s the responsibility of professional cleaners to maintain hygiene standards.

The Role of Employers

Furthermore, 59% of workers believe that their employers should ensure that the workspace is eco-friendly. The survey has also identified variations in office cleanliness satisfaction across different professions. IT and business consulting sectors have more satisfied workers regarding their work environments compared to those in public services and administration.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction

By Waqas Arain

Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests

By BNN Correspondents

Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children

By Rizwan Shah

Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness

By Geeta Pillai

Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health ...
@Health · 3 mins
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health ...
heart comment 0
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England

By Nitish Verma

Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England
Philippines’ Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis
Research Supports ‘Body First’ Hypothesis for Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia

By Momen Zellmi

Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
Latest Headlines
World News
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
19 seconds
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
50 seconds
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
58 seconds
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
1 min
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
1 min
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
3 mins
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
3 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
3 mins
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
3 mins
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
40 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app