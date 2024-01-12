en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern

In recent times, the spotlight has been thrown on the significance of workplace culture, with high-profile cases underscoring its profound impact on mental health. Employees at Kelly Clarkson’s talk show and former dancers for Lizzo have voiced anxieties regarding a toxic work environment, while Jimmy Fallon has faced similar charges. Megan Woods, a University of Tasmania lecturer, reiterates that a toxic workplace culture can engender fear and feelings of unsafety, affecting not just mental, but also physical health.

The Pivotal Role of Workplace Culture

Dr. Woods urges workers to remain vigilant about their work environment, to communicate issues openly, and to denounce unacceptable behavior. In a toxic environment, the importance of supporting colleagues and advocating for a cultural shift cannot be overstated. When mental health takes a hit, Larissa Bartlett, a workplace mental health expert, recommends seeking professional help and honing psychological skills to build resilience.

Legal Changes and their Implications

The New Work Health and Safety Regulations, which came into effect in April 2023, obligate organizations to manage hazards and risks to workers’ psychological health. Caroline Knight, a lecturer at the University of Queensland, posits that well-designed job roles and proactive human resources departments can aid in fostering a healthier workplace culture.

Open Communication: The Key to Psychological Safety

All experts concur on the criticality of open communication and a safe space for discussions to nurture psychological safety. The article culminates by acknowledging the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional custodians of the land, leaving readers to ponder the broader implications of workplace culture and psychological safety in their own professional lives.

0
Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
On a day seemingly like any other, a Dover, Delaware daycare was suddenly thrust into a chilling spotlight. An 18-month-old boy was found dead with traces of cocaine in his system. The tragic discovery has shaken the community to its core, raising pressing questions about the safety of children, the responsibilities of caregivers, and the
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
8 mins ago
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
13 mins ago
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
4 mins ago
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
5 mins ago
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
6 mins ago
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
25 seconds
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
50 seconds
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
56 seconds
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
2 mins
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
3 mins
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Lithuania's First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration
4 mins
Lithuania's First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
4 mins
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
4 mins
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
4 mins
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app