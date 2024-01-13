Worcestershire’s ECT Service Achieves Perfect Compliance Rating in ECTAS Review

In a significant achievement, the Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) service in Worcestershire has reached the pinnacle of excellence, scoring a perfect 100% compliance rating across all four accreditation standards. This milestone, as certified by the Electroconvulsive Therapy Accreditation Service (ECTAS), is a testament to the service’s uncompromising commitment to safety protocols, patient experiences, and daily procedures.

Unprecedented Achievement

This accomplishment marks a first for any mental health service in Worcestershire, with the ECT service leading the pack in all categories. Patient feedback played a pivotal role in this evaluation, underscoring the service’s unwavering dedication to individual patient care. Such a comprehensive achievement is noteworthy within the ECTAS network, with ECT lead practitioner, Kay Fisher, taking immense pride in this accomplishment.

The Role of ECT in Mental Health Care

The ECT service is a critical lifeline for patients grappling with severe depression cases unresponsive to medication. The service, steered by specialized anaesthetists and psychiatrists, has been previously honoured with a patient experience award from the Royal College of Psychiatrists. This recognition reaffirms the pivotal role ECT plays in the mental health care framework.

Commendation of the ECT Team

Gemma Diss, the Associate Director of Specialist Mental Health and Learning Disability Services, lauded the ECT team’s commitment. She praised their unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality care to the local community, highlighting the importance of bespoke mental health care. This recent recognition by ECTAS further cements the service’s reputation for excellence in mental health care delivery.