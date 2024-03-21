Worcestershire Care Home Faces Penalties for Overcharging After Resident's Death

Following a rare critical notice issued by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, a Worcestershire care home is under scrutiny for charging a family for 28 days after their loved one's death, a significant deviation from the maximum of three days as per standard practice. Wayside Nursing Home, located in New Road, Bromsgrove, failed to adhere to the ombudsman's directive to issue a refund, leading to further investigation and recommendations for the home to align its contracts with the Competition and Markets Authority guidance.

Failure to Comply with Ombudsman's Recommendations

Despite agreeing to the ombudsman’s recommendations, Wayside Care Ltd, the entity operating the nursing home, has not provided evidence of compliance, prompting the ombudsman to issue an Adverse Findings Notice. This action records the home's non-compliance and shares the findings with the Care Quality Commission (CQC), raising concerns about the home's commitment to regulatory adherence and customer-focused service improvement.

Concerns Over Customer-Focused Service Improvement

Ombudsman Ms Amerdeep Somal expressed disappointment in the care provider's failure to refund the affected family and its intention to recoup costs through previously waived late fees. This behavior illustrates a concerning disregard for both the regulatory body's directives and the welfare of the families they serve, highlighting a need for a more mature and customer-focused approach in the care sector.

Broader Implications for Care Home Regulation

This incident not only sheds light on the specific practices of Wayside Nursing Home but also prompts a broader reflection on the regulatory oversight of care homes in the UK. With the CQC being notified, there is potential for increased scrutiny and a reevaluation of practices across the sector to ensure that residents and their families are treated fairly and with compassion, especially during such sensitive times as the end of life.