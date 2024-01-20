Woodlawn Health's Akron Clinic Welcomes New Bilingual Provider, Elizabeth Rodriguez

The Woodlawn Health's Akron Medical Clinic has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Rodriguez as its new bilingual medical provider. Rodriguez, a Family Nurse Practitioner and Warsaw High School class of 2005 alumna, brings to the clinic her dedication to serving communities and providing accessible healthcare, particularly in rural areas.

Local Provider with Global University Education

Graduating from Purdue Global University in 2022, Rodriguez is no stranger to the academic rigor and global perspective offered by the institution. Her dedication to serving communities and her commitment to healthcare accessibility stem from her academic training and personal philosophy.

A Bilingual Asset to Woodlawn Health

Rodriguez's bilingual capacity is a significant asset for Woodlawn Health, especially for the Spanish-speaking population in Akron. Her ability to communicate effectively in both English and Spanish will facilitate better patient-provider communication, leading to more personalized and effective healthcare delivery.

Beyond the Clinic: A Snapshot of Rodriguez's Personal Life

Outside the clinic, Rodriguez is a mother of four, actively involved in her children's lives, often seen cheering for them at sporting events. She also enjoys crafting, photography, trying new cuisines, and maintaining her fitness regime at the gym.

Brad Rogers, the COO of Woodlawn Health, expressed enthusiasm about Rodriguez joining the team. He highlighted the value she brings, particularly for the Spanish-speaking Akron community. The clinic encourages the community to extend a warm welcome to Rodriguez and invites them to schedule appointments at 574-598-2020.