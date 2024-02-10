Women's Heart Health: The Ongoing Battle Against a Misunderstood Enemy

Heart disease, once considered a predominantly male affliction, has emerged as a formidable adversary for women. Despite advancements in research and treatment, it remains the leading cause of death among women in the United States. The UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine Program has been at the forefront of this battle for three decades, striving to raise awareness and improve women's heart health.

The Misunderstood Enemy

Heart attacks occur due to a lack of blood supply to the heart, often caused by a blockage in an artery near the heart. Symptoms include chest pain, pain in other parts of the body, nausea, sweating, and shortness of breath. However, women may experience different symptoms than men, such as back pain, jaw pain, and nausea without chest pain. These subtle signs can be easily misattributed to other conditions, leading to a delay in critical care.

The most common cause of a heart attack is coronary heart disease, where plaque made up of cholesterol and other substances collects in the arteries, narrowing them and obstructing the flow of blood. Women's risk of heart disease was long believed to be naturally protected until menopause. However, evidence from the 1980s began to challenge this notion, revealing that women also faced a substantial risk from heart disease.

The Battle for Awareness

Despite efforts to raise awareness, heart disease remains the number one killer of women in the United States. Recent trends show an alarming increase in deaths among younger women. The UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine Program, dedicated to female-focused heart disease care, has achieved significant milestones in research, education, and community outreach.

The program's goal is to enhance awareness and prioritize women's heart health to save lives. According to the American Heart Association, only 44% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat. The program offers women-centered care, addressing the unique symptoms and risk factors that women face.

A Future of Hope

New research and therapies are offering hope in the fight against heart disease. Studies on mice reveal that CRELD2, an ER-resident protein, acts as an angiocrine factor to limit cardiac dysfunction after ischemia/reperfusion injury. Another study shows that anti-IL-1β therapy can improve plaque stability in patients with CHIP.

Moreover, understanding the interrelated nature of cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic health is changing the course of heart disease. The discovery that heart disease caused by narrowed heart arteries is more complex and behaves differently in women than in men is paving the way for sex-specific clinical trials and treatments.

Heart disease continues to pose a significant threat to women's health. However, with continued research, awareness, and women-centered care, the tide can be turned in this battle. By recognizing heart disease as a critical health issue for women and addressing it with targeted strategies, lives can be saved.

The journey towards better heart health for women is far from over. As we continue to unravel the complexities of heart disease, we must remember that every woman's heartbeat matters. The fight against heart disease is not just about statistics; it's about ensuring that every woman has the chance to live a healthier, longer life.