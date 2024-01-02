Women’s Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals

Over 500 hospitals in the United States have been recognized by the Women’s Choice Award for their outstanding performance in heart care. The selection process involved rigorous evaluation of 4,728 hospitals, which took into account clinical data and patient satisfaction scores from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as national accreditation status.

Criteria for Selection

To be considered for this prestigious accolade, hospitals were required to offer a minimum of six cardiac or vascular services. These services include cardiac surgery, carotid stenting, and electrophysiology, among others. The hospitals that made the cut not only surpassed the national average HCAHPS rating of 67% but were also ranked in the top 11% in terms of CMS heart care measures.

Highlighting Excellence in Heart Care

These measures specifically scrutinize mortality and readmission rates among Medicare patients to determine the quality of cardiac care provided by the hospitals. Thus, the recognized hospitals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to heart care by surpassing these stringent criteria.

Spotlight on Awarded Hospitals

Among the recognized hospitals is AdventHealth Ocala, formerly Florida Hospital Ocala, which has been accredited as a Heart CareTM Center. The hospital is dedicated to offering expert care for heart-related health risks and conditions, along with a wide range of other medical services.

Another notable recipient of the Women’s Choice Award is CommonSpirit Health’s Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley, which has also been awarded for America’s 100 Best Hospitals Emergency Care. As the only designated trauma center west of I-15 in the Salt Lake Valley, it provides world-class medical expertise with first-in-class safety protocols.