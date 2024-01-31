Women Urged to Discuss Heart Health with OB-GYNs Amid Rising Cardiovascular Disease Concerns

Cardiovascular disease, the stealthy nemesis of women's health and the leading cause of death among women, has been a major contributor to pregnancy-related deaths. Now, research indicates a pressing need for women to discuss their heart health with their OB-GYNs, particularly during the childbearing years. This call to action, backed by Dr. Afshan Hameed, a cardiologist and professor at the University of California, Irvine, and Mary Canobbio, a clinical nurse specialist at UCLA, emphasizes the critical role of cardiovascular risk assessment in reproductive care.

The Silent Impact of Birth Control and Pregnancy

Women contemplating pregnancy often overlook heart-related issues, which, if unaddressed, can be exacerbated by factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Birth control pills containing estrogen have been linked to an increased risk of blood clots and heart problems, suggesting the need for alternatives, especially for women with a history of these conditions.

Pregnancy: A Window to Underlying Heart Conditions

Pregnancy itself can unmask hidden heart conditions, and women with adverse pregnancy outcomes are at a higher risk for future cardiovascular disease. The potential symptoms of cardiovascular trouble during and after pregnancy, and the long-term effects of pregnancy complications on heart health, further underline the importance of heart health discussions in women's reproductive care.

Menopause and Heart Disease Risk

Menopause, with its accompanying decrease in estrogen levels, also raises the risk for heart disease. This shift in hormonal balance, often overlooked, serves as another crucial point of discussion between women and their healthcare providers.

In the face of these revelations, women are advised to be proactive in discussing their cardiovascular health with their healthcare providers at all stages of life. Identifying and managing risks early can help prevent the onset of cardiovascular disease, ensuring women's hearts continue to beat strong.