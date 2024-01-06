en English
Crime

Woman with Postpartum Psychosis Vanishes from Hospital After Giving Birth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Woman with Postpartum Psychosis Vanishes from Hospital After Giving Birth

In an alarming turn of events, a 22-year-old woman, identified as E. kyzy O., has mysteriously disappeared from Batken regional hospital after recently giving birth. The incident, which took place on January 5, has left authorities and the woman’s family in a state of profound concern. The woman, originally from Leilek district, was expected to be discharged along with her newborn when she abruptly left the maternity ward around 6 am and has been conspicuously absent since then.

Postpartum Psychosis: A Potent Influence?

According to the police report, E. kyzy O. is suspected to be suffering from postpartum psychosis, a serious mental illness that can affect women after childbirth. This condition, which can cause severe mood swings, confusion, hallucinations, and attempts to harm oneself or the newborn, is thought to have played a pivotal role in her sudden disappearance.

Search and Investigation Underway

The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken city has duly been informed about the situation and is reportedly conducting a search to locate the missing woman. The case has also triggered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, with investigators keen on uncovering details that could lead to her whereabouts.

Concern for the Infant

While the search for the missing woman continues, the wellbeing of the newborn left behind is a cause for significant concern. Authorities and the hospital staff are ensuring the infant’s safety and health, even as they grapple with the mystery of the mother’s unexplained departure.

Crime Health Kyrgyzstan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

