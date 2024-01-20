Woman Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: A Reminder of Hidden Household Dangers

In the early hours of Thursday, a 36-year-old woman fell victim to a silent, colorless, odorless foe - carbon monoxide. She was found unconscious in the shower of her residence, an unsuspecting casualty of a defective gas water heater. Rushed to Caritas Medical Centre, her condition was stabilized, and she was later transferred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for further treatment.

A Rusty Culprit

An investigation led by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) revealed that the gas water heater, a relic from 1995, was the source of the gas leak. A deep-seated corrosion was discovered at the base of the heater, which likely led to the dangerous emission of carbon monoxide. The appliance did not bear the 'GU' mark, indicating its installation predates the 2003 'Approval of Domestic Gas Appliances' initiative. For further examination, the corroded heater was seized by the authorities.

In the aftermath of this incident, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) has issued a reminder about the insidious dangers of carbon monoxide. The gas, a byproduct of incomplete combustion, is notorious for its toxicity. The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can range from mild ailments like dizziness and headaches to severe impacts such as unconsciousness and potential brain damage. The CHP strongly advises the public to ensure that gas water heaters are used in well-ventilated areas and to seek immediate medical attention in case of suspected poisoning.