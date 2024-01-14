Within 100 Days, ‘Huge Number’ of Israelis Seek Psychological Assistance

The day of October 7th marked a turning point in the protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas, as a devastating attack led to a surge in requests for psychological aid. The Israeli crisis hotline ‘Eran’ was flooded with calls, clocking in over 100,000 requests for help. The onslaught of calls began on the day of the attack itself, with roughly 3,000 desperate pleas for assistance echoing the severity of the incident.

The Toll of Tragedy

The attack resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, leaving a nation in mourning and shock. Moreover, around 240 hostages were taken, their fate uncertain, further deepening the trauma and anxiety gripping the nation. David Koren, the CEO of Eran, illuminated the spike in calls as a glaring signal of the acute need for mental health support following the calamity that has befallen Israel.

A Century of Conflict

The struggle between Israel and Hamas has now endured for a hundred days, leaving a significant trail of material and human devastation in its wake. The conflict has further fanned the flames of instability in the region, with Houthi rebels launching their own attacks in response to Israel’s actions. Additionally, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters have also entered the fray, commencing strikes against Israel.

International Efforts for Peace

Amid the relentless violence and destruction, there are glimmers of hope. International efforts are in motion to broker a ceasefire and negotiate a new truce. These negotiations may potentially include conditions for the release of more hostages and prisoners, offering a ray of hope in the face of a protracted and destructive conflict.