Health

Within 100 Days, ‘Huge Number’ of Israelis Seek Psychological Assistance

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
The day of October 7th marked a turning point in the protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas, as a devastating attack led to a surge in requests for psychological aid. The Israeli crisis hotline ‘Eran’ was flooded with calls, clocking in over 100,000 requests for help. The onslaught of calls began on the day of the attack itself, with roughly 3,000 desperate pleas for assistance echoing the severity of the incident.

The Toll of Tragedy

The attack resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, leaving a nation in mourning and shock. Moreover, around 240 hostages were taken, their fate uncertain, further deepening the trauma and anxiety gripping the nation. David Koren, the CEO of Eran, illuminated the spike in calls as a glaring signal of the acute need for mental health support following the calamity that has befallen Israel.

A Century of Conflict

The struggle between Israel and Hamas has now endured for a hundred days, leaving a significant trail of material and human devastation in its wake. The conflict has further fanned the flames of instability in the region, with Houthi rebels launching their own attacks in response to Israel’s actions. Additionally, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters have also entered the fray, commencing strikes against Israel.

International Efforts for Peace

Amid the relentless violence and destruction, there are glimmers of hope. International efforts are in motion to broker a ceasefire and negotiate a new truce. These negotiations may potentially include conditions for the release of more hostages and prisoners, offering a ray of hope in the face of a protracted and destructive conflict.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

