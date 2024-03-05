Wisconsin Medical Board Partners with CE Broker for Enhanced Physician Education Tracking

Wisconsin's approach to continuing medical education is taking a significant leap forward, as the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board (MEB) and the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) announce a new partnership with CE Broker. This collaboration aims to streamline the tracking process for continuing education among the state's licensed physicians, ensuring they meet compliance requirements efficiently.

Streamlining Continuing Education

According to Dr. Clarence Chou, the Chairperson of the MEB, the decision to switch to CE Broker's platform is expected to simplify the continuing education process significantly. "We think the switch to CE Broker and its platform can help simplify and streamline continuing education for our state's licensed physicians," said Chou. Physicians in Wisconsin will now be able to sign up for a free CE Broker Basic Account, providing them with access to essential tools for tracking their continuing education and maintaining compliance with state requirements.

Benefits of a CE Broker Account

One of the standout features of the CE Broker system is its audit functionality. Dan Hereth, the DSPS Secretary-designee, highlighted this aspect, stating, "If you are ever selected for an audit, it will be very easy to check if required continuing education is reflected in CE Broker." This feature is poised to make the compliance verification process much smoother for both the physicians and the regulatory board. While the Basic Account is offered at no cost, physicians have the option to upgrade to higher-level accounts, which come with a fee but provide additional tracking tools and services.

DSPS at the Helm

The DSPS provides administrative support not only to the MEB but also to various other boards governing licensed professionals across Wisconsin. With responsibilities that include issuing more than 240 unique licenses and enforcing state building codes, the DSPS plays a crucial role in promoting safety and advancing the state's economy. Their involvement in this new initiative with CE Broker further underscores their commitment to leveraging technology to enhance regulatory processes and support the professional development of licensed practitioners in the state.

As this new partnership between the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board, the Department of Safety and Professional Services, and CE Broker unfolds, it promises to bring about a more efficient and user-friendly approach to managing continuing education for physicians. This initiative not only supports the professional growth of medical practitioners but also aligns with broader objectives to ensure the quality and reliability of healthcare services provided to the residents of Wisconsin. By simplifying compliance and audit processes, this collaboration stands as a testament to the state's dedication to leveraging technology in fostering a robust healthcare ecosystem.