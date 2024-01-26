Wisconsin Governor Evers to Veto APRN Modernization Act: An Impending Healthcare Shift

In a crucial decision that could alter the healthcare landscape in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers is set to veto the APRN Modernization Act. The contentious bill, SB 145, seeks to grant advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) the authority to treat patients and prescribe medications independently, bypassing physician oversight. Passed by the Wisconsin Assembly on January 25, the bill represents a significant shift in the state's practice model.

Modernization Act: A New Licensing System for APRNs

Should the bill come into effect, it proposes to establish a new licensing system for APRNs in four roles: certified nurse-midwife, certified registered nurse anesthetist, clinical nurse specialist, and nurse practitioner. Eligibility requirements include completion of an accredited graduate-level program and acquiring national certification. Approximately 8,000 nurses would stand to benefit from the new license, according to estimates by the Wisconsin Nurses Association.

Pros and Cons: The Healthcare Workforce Debate

Supporters of the bill, including certain lawmakers, assert that it could bolster the healthcare workforce. This argument gains traction, especially in light of recent hospital closures in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. However, opposition from physician groups such as the Wisconsin Medical Society remains robust. Their concerns stem from the disparity in training and experience between physicians and APRNs.

Deja Vu: Governor Evers' Veto History

Gov. Evers' expected veto does not come as a surprise, considering his track record. In April 2022, he vetoed a similar bill, underscoring his hesitation to modify current licensure standards and the potential marginalization of physicians from patient care. As the fate of the APRN Modernization Act hangs in balance, it is yet another testament to the ongoing tug-of-war between healthcare modernization and traditional medical practice paradigms.