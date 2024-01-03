Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute

A recent study by the IZA Institute of Labor Economics has shed new light on the effects of the Dobbs decision on abortion rights, particularly in Wisconsin. After the landmark ruling, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, Wisconsin saw an increase in births by approximately 2.5 percent. This equates to 1503 more babies being born in the state – a direct consequence of the halting of abortion services.

Quantifying the Impact of Restrictive Abortion Laws

Based on provisional data from the first half of 2023, the study was able to quantify the consequences of restrictive abortion laws on birth rates. The researchers, including Daniel Dench, an assistant professor at Georgia Tech School of Economics, emphasized that the study is not making a judgment on whether the results are good or bad. It’s providing hard evidence that access to abortion services significantly impacts people’s lives.

Reactions Reflect Deep Divisions

As expected, reactions to the study vary widely and reflect the deeply ingrained divisions on the issue of abortion. Pro-choice advocates express deep concern about the potential negative outcomes for individuals forced to carry a pregnancy to term. These include increases in maternal morbidity and mortality, intimate partner violence, and poverty. On the other hand, pro-life supporters view the increase in births as a positive outcome. They stress the need for more resources for new parents rather than focusing on the availability of abortion services.

Challenges in Accessing Abortion Services

A troubling revelation of the study was the increase in the average distance to access abortion services in Wisconsin, which went up by nearly 44 miles. This logistic challenge may have deterred many individuals, particularly those with transportation difficulties, from seeking an abortion. The study serves as a reminder of the real-life implications of legal decisions on abortion rights and the urgent need for balanced, evidence-based policy making.