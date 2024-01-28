Wisconsin Bio Health Tech Hub Earns National Tech Hub Designation

The U.S. Department of Commerce has officially designated Wisconsin Bio Health Tech Hub, an initiative led by Madison-based Bio Forward Wisconsin, as one of the country's 31 tech hubs. This acknowledgement comes under the Chips and Science Act, marking an important milestone for the state's bio health industry.

Wisconsin Bio Health Tech Hub's Comprehensive Approach

According to Lisa Johnson, CEO of Bio Forward Wisconsin, the tech hub designation is a testament to the state's comprehensive approach in bio health, encompassing diverse sectors like biotech, medical devices, digital health, and diagnostics. The designation endorses Wisconsin's position as an innovator in these fields, paving the way for further advancements.

Legislative Support for State Funding

Currently under consideration is a bipartisan legislation that aims to provide $7.5 million in state matching funds - a necessary prerequisite for the hub to secure federal funding. The bill has gained support from both parties and has smoothly progressed through committees. It is anticipated that the Senate and the Assembly will cast their votes on this legislation in early February.

Imminent Deadlines and Funding Essentials

The final legislative vote and the governor's immediate signature are of paramount importance, given the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA)'s requirement for the matching funds to be available before their deadline of February 29th. The state funding, which represents a minimum of 10% of the total funding, is crucial. The total funding could range from $50 to $70 million.

Collaborative Effort and Future Projects

This initiative is not just a government effort. The private industry and organizations like Bio Forward are also contributing to the cause. The funds secured are intended to support various projects across the state. These include entrepreneurship programs, expansions of shared lab spaces, technology programs spearheaded by GE Healthcare, and workforce apprenticeships, all of which are aimed at nurturing the bio health industry in Wisconsin.