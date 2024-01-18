en English
Health

Winter’s Wrath: Pneumonia Claims Forty Young Lives at Multan’s Children Complex

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Winter’s Wrath: Pneumonia Claims Forty Young Lives at Multan’s Children Complex

In the early weeks of 2024, a heart-wrenching incident unfolded at the Children Complex in Multan, claiming the lives of forty innocent children. The culprit behind this saddening loss was none other than pneumonia, a common disease that turns lethal in the face of inadequate healthcare and severe weather conditions.

Dissecting the Devastation

The health facility’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Kamran Asif, recounted the painful details of the catastrophe. Of the forty casualties, thirteen children succumbed to pneumonia in the emergency ward, while the Child Life Foundation’s section witnessed a higher toll, losing twenty-seven children to the merciless disease. The hospital was flooded with patients, recording an alarming count of 902 admissions in the Inpatient department and 45 in the Outpatient department by January 17.

Winter Weather Woes

The soaring pneumonia cases have been linked to the harsh winter weather plaguing the region, which has also triggered other related health complications. As the mercury plummets, the potential for pneumonia and other respiratory diseases skyrockets, leaving the most vulnerable – children – at the mercy of these ruthless conditions.

The Need for Vigilance

Amid the crisis, Dr. Kamran Asif emphasizes the paramount role of vigilant parental care in weathering the winter season. This includes proactive measures such as proper nebulization for chest infections and strict adherence to vaccination protocols as stipulated by the health department. As the cold season continues to grip the region, the dire need for effective preventive measures becomes increasingly evident.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

