Winter Home Condensation: Risks and Solutions

The chill of winter brings with it more than just a reason to snuggle up in a warm blanket. It also carries the challenge of condensation, a common household issue that can potentially lead to damaging furniture, windows, and even our health. The problem arises when moist indoor air comes into contact with cold surfaces, making the insides of windows a prime target.

Understanding the Problem

Condensation is a phenomenon that occurs when the moisture-laden air inside homes meets cold surfaces and cools down rapidly. This leads to the formation of water droplets on the surface, a sight all too familiar on window panes during winter months. If left unchecked, this moisture can foster the growth of mould, posing a significant threat to health and wellbeing.

The Risks

The NHS warns that dampness and mould can contribute to a range of health problems. These include respiratory issues, infections, allergies, and a compromised immune system. The effects of mould exposure can manifest themselves in various ways, including allergic reactions like sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, and skin rash. It can even trigger asthma attacks. Infants, the elderly, individuals with skin conditions like eczema, those with respiratory problems, and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk.

Practical Solutions

To combat this, window experts from Plan-It Windows suggest using rock salt in spacious areas to absorb excess moisture. Capable of handling larger volumes, rock salt offers an economical solution with a 500g box of Tidman's Course Rock Salt costing around £1.80. For smaller rooms, baking soda is recommended as a natural dehumidifier. Placing bowls of baking soda on windowsills can effectively reduce moisture and prevent condensation. In bathrooms, maintaining moderate water temperatures, keeping showers brief, and ensuring proper ventilation with windows or extractor fans can help control humidity levels. Moreover, investing in a portable dehumidifier or seeking professional help for faulty sealing between window panes can also prove beneficial.