BNN Newsroom

Winter Threat: Cold Air, Low Temps Heighten Risks for Heart

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:40 am EST
Winter Threat: Cold Air, Low Temps Heighten Risks for Heart

With the onset of winter, health experts have issued a stark warning for individuals with heart and respiratory diseases. Cold, dry air and low temperatures, common in this season, pose significant risks to these individuals.

Professor Aditya Kapoor, from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, underscores that such weather conditions can exacerbate asthma symptoms and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The Winter Threat to Cardiac Health

Winter is notorious for an uptick in cardiac events, with more people succumbing to heart attacks during the last week of December than any other time.

The cold weather triggers a constriction of blood vessels, leading to elevated blood pressure levels and an increased workload for the heart.

This situation is particularly dangerous for patients with coronary artery disease, which may result in arterial blockages. Even in milder climates, a third more heart attack deaths occur in December and January than in June through September.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir

