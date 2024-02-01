Winnipeg Police Debunk Cannabis Myths in Fight against Drug-Impaired Driving

At the heart of Winnipeg, the Police Service is waging a war against misconceptions about cannabis use and driving. Their target is not just the cannabis users but the entire community, as they aim to highlight the grave dangers and legal implications of drug-impaired driving.

Debunking the Cannabis Myth

Leading the charge, Patrol Sergeant Stephane Fontaine, the impaired countermeasures coordinator, is on a mission to debunk the dangerous myth that cannabis can enhance a person's driving ability. Contrary to this belief, Fontaine points out that cannabis, in fact, hampers multitasking abilities - a critical skill set required for safe driving.

Technology in Action

Battling another widespread belief that police lack the tools to detect drug-impaired driving, Fontaine introduced two oral fluid testing devices, the Drager DrugTest 500 and the SoToxa. The Winnipeg Police Department is armed with 17 such devices and has 12 officers trained specifically to identify drug-impaired drivers. The message is clear - drug-impaired driving can and will be detected.

A Plea for Responsibility

In the shadows of this campaign is a somber reminder of the real-life consequences of impaired driving. Pratt, bereaved by the loss of her mother in 1999 to a driver impaired by alcohol and cannabis, echoes the police's call for responsible driving. Her plea is simple and heartfelt - that the public should commit against impaired driving, as no substance, be it alcohol or cannabis, is ever worth the risk.

The Winnipeg Police Service's multimedia campaign, in collaboration with MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance, is a comprehensive approach to tackle drug-impaired driving. From social media channels to billboards, the campaign's messages are pervasive, aiming to alter attitudes and behaviors towards drug-impaired driving and emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence of cannabis.