Health

Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a leading biotech company, has unveiled promising preclinical data on two of its pipeline drug candidates: istaroxime and CVie-216. These drugs, designed to act on key calcium handling pumps in cardiac cells, showed a reduction in ventricular arrhythmias in a rat model of diabetes with induced heart injury. The findings may pave the way for novel treatments for acute decompensated heart failure, a condition that leads to millions of hospitalizations and carries significant treatment costs.

The Potential of Istaroxime and CVie-216

Istaroxime and CVie-216 target the sodium potassium ATPase and SERCA2a pumps in cardiac cells. Istaroxime inhibits the former while activating the latter. CVie-216, on the other hand, selectively activates SERCA2a. These pumps play a critical role in calcium handling, a process vital to the normal functioning of the heart. The new data suggests that enhancing SERCA2a activity could potentially reduce the risk of arrhythmias and improve overall cardiac function. Three Phase 2 studies involving nearly 300 patients with acute decompensated heart failure showed no clinically significant increase in arrhythmias associated with istaroxime use.

Implications for Heart Failure Treatment

Ventricular arrhythmias pose a significant risk, especially for patients with heart failure and cardiomyopathy, as they can disrupt heart function and potentially lead to fatality. Current treatment options for acute heart failure and cardiogenic shock can further complicate these arrhythmias. The findings from Windtree’s preclinical studies suggest that istaroxime and CVie-216 could provide a significant advantage over existing therapies. Istaroxime is being developed for intravenous use in hospitals, while CVie-216 shows potential for both intravenous and oral administration.

Windtree’s Forward-Looking Plans

The company intends to publish its findings and seek additional intellectual property protection. CEO Craig Fraser highlighted the potential of SERCA2a activation to improve arrhythmia risk and cardiac function. Windtree is also advancing other compounds that activate SERCA2a and is transferring its KL4 surfactant platform to its licensees. In addition, the company is developing rostafuroxin to target hypertensive patients with specific genetic profiles. However, Windtree’s forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory challenges, manufacturing issues, market acceptance, and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

