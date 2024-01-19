Windsor's Ten Friends Diner: Serving Free Meals and Mental Health Support

In the heart of Windsor, there exists a unique haven that serves more than just food; it's a beacon of hope for many. This beacon is named Ten Friends Diner, a not-for-profit restaurant that embodies the spirit of community service and mental health support.

A Diner with a Difference

The diner has a unique operational model. It not only satiates the hunger of its patrons but also addresses the societal issue of food insecurity. Patrons who cannot afford a meal can still enjoy a hearty one, all thanks to a simple jar that sits in the restaurant, collecting donations from generous hearts. This 'homeless fund' ensures that no one leaves the diner with an empty stomach.

Empowering the Empathetic

But the diner's mission goes beyond feeding the hungry. It also serves as a training ground for individuals grappling with mental health challenges, providing them with more than just employment. It offers a chance to overcome their personal hurdles and regain control of their lives. Steven Cromie, the peer leader at the diner, is a testament to this. Living with ADHD and depression, Cromie found a lifeline in Ten Friends Diner. His role at the restaurant has helped him combat depression and isolation, providing him with a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.

Steven Cromie isn't alone in his journey. Other staff members, like Brandon Poore and Joshua Warner, echo his sentiment. The diner has been a sanctuary for Poore, helping him manage his anxiety, while Warner found solace during his bouts of mania and winter blues. The diner is not just a workplace for them; it's a sanctuary that fosters their mental well-being.