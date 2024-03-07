Windsor House Expands Services Across Ohio and Pennsylvania, Sets Quality Benchmarks

Windsor House Inc., a prominent operator of skilled nursing and assisted living communities headquartered in Girard, is making headlines with its expansion of services and remarkable quality achievements in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Dan Rowland, director of marketing at Windsor House, detailed the recent developments and accolades that position the company as a leader in long-term care and rehabilitation services.

Specialized Units and Expansions

In a move to reduce hospitalizations and enhance patient care, Guardian Health Care Center in Youngstown introduced The Center for Healing, specializing in advanced wound care services. This specialized unit boasts private rooms, ensuring comfort and privacy for those in recovery. Meanwhile, O'Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury has taken a significant step towards addressing mental health needs by launching an all-female behavioral health unit. This initiative, backed by a dedicated in-house psychiatrist, aims to provide tailored treatment for female patients grappling with mental illnesses. Additionally, Windsor House at Champion is set to further its commitment to rehabilitation services with an eight-bed addition to its short-term rehab unit, alongside an expansion of its therapy gym, marking a significant enhancement of its rehabilitation facilities.

Recognition and Rankings

Windsor House's commitment to quality and patient satisfaction has not gone unnoticed. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has ranked Windsor House first in long-stay quality measures across every county it operates in Ohio. This distinction underscores the company's exceptional care level for residents staying over 101 days. Furthermore, Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown achieved the third-best annual survey score among Ohio's 960 nursing homes, a testament to the high standards maintained across Windsor House facilities. The company also celebrated deficiency-free surveys at Champion Estates Assisted Living, Liberty Arms Assisted Living, and Windsor Estates Assisted Living, with Windsor Estates notably achieving 12 consecutive perfect state surveys since its opening in 2011.

Family Satisfaction and Future Directions

Windsor House's efforts extend beyond mere compliance with state standards to genuinely enriching the lives of its residents and their families. This dedication is reflected in Windsor Estates Assisted Living being recognized among Ohio's top 25 assisted living communities for family satisfaction. As Windsor House continues to expand and innovate its services, the company solidifies its reputation not only as a healthcare provider but as a cornerstone of community support and engagement. The introduction of specialized units and the expansion of existing facilities underscore Windsor House's proactive approach to addressing the evolving needs of its residents, setting new benchmarks for care and satisfaction in the industry.

As Windsor House Inc. forges ahead with its expansions and specialized services, the implications for the future of long-term care and rehabilitation in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania are profound. The company's achievements in quality care measures and family satisfaction rankings offer a glimpse into a future where skilled nursing and assisted living facilities not only meet but exceed the expectations of residents and their families. Through continuous innovation and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Windsor House is redefining what it means to provide compassionate, high-quality care in the long-term care sector.