en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Willow Bark Extract: A New Hope in Antiviral Treatment

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Willow Bark Extract: A New Hope in Antiviral Treatment

In a groundbreaking revelation, Finnish researchers have uncovered potent antiviral properties in willow bark extract, offering a glimmer of hope in our ongoing fight against viruses. This extract demonstrated remarkable effectiveness against a wide range of viruses, including both enveloped and non-enveloped strains.

Willow Bark Extract: A Potential Antiviral Powerhouse

Willow bark, widely recognized for its medicinal properties and as the precursor to modern aspirin, may have a new title to its name: a broad-spectrum antiviral agent. Laboratory cell studies have shown that the extract derived from this bark can effectively combat enveloped viruses such as coronaviruses, responsible for diseases ranging from common colds to COVID-19, and non-enveloped viruses, including enteroviruses, which can trigger flu and meningitis. The antiviral properties of willow bark extract did not damage the cells themselves, establishing its safety profile.

A New Hope for Treating Enteroviruses

This discovery holds particular significance as there are currently no approved drugs specifically targeting enteroviruses. The novel antiviral capabilities of willow bark extract could potentially fill this gap, offering a new tool for treating viral infections that have been notoriously difficult to manage with existing medications. This natural substance may just open up a new chapter in our pursuit of safe, effective, and sustainable solutions to viral infections and future outbreaks.

Unraveling the Mechanisms

Interestingly, the mechanism of action seems to differ between the two types of viruses. Further investigation is required to understand the bioactive compounds involved and their respective roles. As we delve deeper into the medicinal potential of willow bark, it’s fascinating to note its history, serving as the origin of aspirin, and now, possibly standing at the forefront of a new generation of antiviral medications.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
Imagine a world where the most formidable diseases were brought to their knees, not by conventional medicine, but by an innovative approach that allows the body to destroy proteins previously deemed “undruggable.” That world might be closer than we think, thanks to groundbreaking research recently published in Nature Chemical Biology. The research, led by Dr.
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
9 mins ago
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
10 mins ago
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
3 mins ago
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
3 mins ago
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa
6 mins ago
Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
1 min
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
3 mins
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
3 mins
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
3 mins
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
4 mins
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
4 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
5 mins
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
5 mins
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
18 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app