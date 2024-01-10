en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements

Williamsburg County, South Carolina, heralded the dawn of the New Year with an announcement that promises to enhance the lives of its senior citizens. On January 3rd, the community was informed of a $60,000 fund allocation designed to improve the facilities of the Vital Aging Hemingway Center. Orchestrated by Senator Ronnie Sabb of District 32 and Representative Lucas Atkinson of District 57, the funding aims to augment the center’s amenities, ensuring a more comfortable and accessible environment for its residents.

Facility Enhancement: A Step Towards Inclusivity

The funding is set to address a critical concern raised by the senior citizens of the Hemingway Center — the need for ADA accessible restrooms in closer proximity to the activity rooms at the Chavis Onestop. This significant step towards inclusivity not only caters to the convenience of the elderly but also respects their dignity and independence. Moreover, the funding will also provide for an expansion of storage for the center’s craft room, reflecting a commitment to encouraging the creative and therapeutic pursuits of the residents.

Community Leaders: Voices of Support

The initiative was unveiled in the presence of local leaders and officials including Kimber W. Cooper, Kelvin Washington, Joe Lee, Torrance Wilson, William Freeman, Tim Hood, and Robert Welch. Every attendee expressed their unwavering commitment to the cause, recognizing the importance of supporting the senior citizen community. In particular, Robert Welch, the Executive Director of Vital Aging, played a key role in acknowledging the seniors’ voices in securing the funds.

Voices of the Elderly: Catalysts for Change

Interestingly, it was the seniors themselves who were instrumental in this change. They voiced their needs through a letter which eventually found its way to the county delegation. This document, simple yet powerful in its honesty, served as a catalyst in securing the necessary funds to address the critical needs of the senior community at the center. This development underscores the power of communication and the potential of collective action in bringing about impactful change. It is a reminder that every voice matters, especially those that often go unheard.

0
Health Society United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Between June and October 2023, Ireland’s Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) undertook a rigorous inspection of various care centres across the country. The results, recently published, offer a stark insight into the state of care for people with disabilities in Ireland. Out of thirty inspections, issues were identified in as many as nineteen centres,
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
13 mins ago
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
15 mins ago
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
9 mins ago
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
12 mins ago
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
12 mins ago
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
10 seconds
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
1 min
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
2 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
3 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
3 mins
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
4 mins
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
5 mins
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
6 mins
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
6 mins
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app