Wilco Elevating Together: An Initiative for Health and Wellness in Wilkinson County

A new dawn is set to break over Wilkinson County in Georgia, as it becomes the beneficiary of an innovative program aimed at enriching the health and wellness of its inhabitants. The initiative, christened 'Wilco Elevating Together,' holds particular significance for the county's rural areas where such resources have often been scarce. The brainchild of Belinda Hunt, a lifelong resident and program director at St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church in Gordon, the program is a beacon of hope for the county's population.

'Wilco Elevating Together' - A Catalyst for Change

Fuelled by a $250,000 grant from the Georgia Health Policy Center at Georgia State University, 'Wilco Elevating Together' aims to bridge the resource chasm in the county over the forthcoming two years. The initiative isn't solely health-focused; it also champions civic engagement, empowering residents with knowledge about their voting rights and registration status.

Collaboration for Community Betterment

'Wilco Elevating Together' seeks to foster a collaborative environment, pooling resources from the Department of Public Health, the county school district, local industries, and technical assistants from the Georgia Health Policy Center. The mission is multi-pronged - to revamp public parks, combat food insecurity, amplify health education, and offer job training. The initiative is designed to be a community endeavor, with residents encouraged to have their say through surveys and meetings. The first meeting will be held on February 3 at St. John CME Church.

The Vision: A Multipurpose Center

The long-term vision of 'Wilco Elevating Together' is the establishment of a Multipurpose Center, a hub where residents can avail a plethora of resources. More than a large-scale transformation, the initiative banks on inspiring incremental changes that can snowball into significant improvements within the community.