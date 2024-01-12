en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley

In the heart of Esparto, California, nestled within the serene landscapes of Capay Valley, a beacon of hope has ignited with the grand opening of Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe. This Health and Community Center, whose name translates to “Medicine and Healing House” in the Patwin language of the Yocha Dehe people, reverberates with the promise of accessible healthcare for the rural community.

Addressing a Long-standing Healthcare Gap

The establishment of Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe marks a significant milestone in addressing the historical healthcare gap in the region. Spanning a substantial 28,000 square feet, the center is designed to cater to the multifaceted health needs of the rural residents of Capay Valley. The region’s healthcare infrastructure, until now, has been plagued by limited, remote, or even non-existent services. The arrival of this comprehensive medical facility signifies a transformative leap forward.

A Comprehensive Healthcare Hub

The breadth of services offered at Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe is comprehensive and far-reaching. From dental and eye care to a fully operational pharmacy, the center covers an extensive range of medical needs. Moreover, it offers comprehensive primary care services tailored for various life stages, including perinatal, adolescent, and geriatric health. These services, administered by professionals from Winters Healthcare, aim to ensure that every resident, regardless of age or medical history, has access to quality healthcare.

Cultivating a Healthier Future

Alongside its curative services, Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe also places a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare. The center’s preventive services aim to foster a healthy community by proactively addressing potential health issues before they escalate. By doing so, Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe is not just a medical facility; it’s a stronghold committed to nurturing a healthier future for the Capay Valley community.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
24 seconds ago
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions
Cataracts and glaucoma, two prevalent age-related eye conditions, possess distinct characteristics and impacts on vision. Cataracts, a natural process of aging, manifest when the eye’s lens clouds over, causing symptoms such as blurry vision, night vision difficulty, double vision, and overly bright lights or halos around them. On the other hand, glaucoma is an eye
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions
Memorial Health System Welcomes Mary Brobst as New Chief Nursing Officer
2 mins ago
Memorial Health System Welcomes Mary Brobst as New Chief Nursing Officer
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
2 mins ago
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
25 seconds ago
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break
25 seconds ago
Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break
AMH Initiative: Unearthing the Impact of Early Life Adversity on Mental Health
2 mins ago
AMH Initiative: Unearthing the Impact of Early Life Adversity on Mental Health
Latest Headlines
World News
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
9 seconds
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
Adidas Sweden's First Ramadan Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusive Marketing
10 seconds
Adidas Sweden's First Ramadan Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusive Marketing
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions
24 seconds
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
25 seconds
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break
25 seconds
Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall
25 seconds
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall
Wisconsin Judicial Commission Dismisses Complaints Against Liberal Justices
34 seconds
Wisconsin Judicial Commission Dismisses Complaints Against Liberal Justices
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules
1 min
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
2 mins
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
44 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app