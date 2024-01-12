en English
Health

Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley

In the heart of Esparto, California, nestled within the serene landscapes of Capay Valley, a beacon of hope has ignited with the grand opening of Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe. This Health and Community Center, whose name translates to “Medicine and Healing House” in the Patwin language of the Yocha Dehe people, reverberates with the promise of accessible healthcare for the rural community.

Addressing a Long-standing Healthcare Gap

The establishment of Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe marks a significant milestone in addressing the historical healthcare gap in the region. Spanning a substantial 28,000 square feet, the center is designed to cater to the multifaceted health needs of the rural residents of Capay Valley. The region’s healthcare infrastructure, until now, has been plagued by limited, remote, or even non-existent services. The arrival of this comprehensive medical facility signifies a transformative leap forward.

A Comprehensive Healthcare Hub

The breadth of services offered at Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe is comprehensive and far-reaching. From dental and eye care to a fully operational pharmacy, the center covers an extensive range of medical needs. Moreover, it offers comprehensive primary care services tailored for various life stages, including perinatal, adolescent, and geriatric health. These services, administered by professionals from Winters Healthcare, aim to ensure that every resident, regardless of age or medical history, has access to quality healthcare.

Cultivating a Healthier Future

Alongside its curative services, Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe also places a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare. The center’s preventive services aim to foster a healthy community by proactively addressing potential health issues before they escalate. By doing so, Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe is not just a medical facility; it’s a stronghold committed to nurturing a healthier future for the Capay Valley community.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

