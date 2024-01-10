en English
Accidents

Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
In the quiet town of Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, a candle burns in memory of a life tragically lost, echoing a haunting tale of negligence and delayed response. Abbass Koolaji, a 63-year-old local, has launched a damning indictment of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service following a shocking four-hour delay in attending a life-threatening emergency.

The Unforgivable Delay

Heather Koolaji, Abbass’s wife of 43 years, experienced a major stroke at their home in the early hours of the day. The 63-year-old had a medical history punctuated by brain haemorrhages and had recently battled a mini-stroke. The night of the incident saw Heather convulsing on their living room sofa, prompting an immediate call to 999 by her distressed husband. The clock showed 2 a.m.

Abbass was, however, met with an apathetic response, being informed of a possible four-hour delay due to high demand and operational pressures. The absence of immediate medical intervention or even a follow-up call intensified his distress, which was further aggravated by what he perceived as an insincere response from the operator.

The Consequence of Delay

It was not until roughly 6 a.m. that the ambulance eventually arrived, a delay that Abbass believes had grave implications. Heather was rushed to Bradford Royal Infirmary’s A&E department, but alas, she succumbed to her condition a month later, in August 2023.

The void left by Heather’s untimely demise, after 45 years of companionship, has been soul-crushing for Abbass. He is now determined to ensure that the ordeal they underwent is not repeated with others, raising awareness about the consequences of delayed medical response.

Service Under Scrutiny

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service has since offered condolences, acknowledging that the delay resulted from operational pressures. An investigation into the incident was conducted, the findings of which were shared with the Koolaji family. The Service reiterated that the delay was due to high demand and operational pressures, an explanation that fails to offer solace to the grieving widower.

In the face of Abbass’s loss and the public outcry that followed, the question remains: Can a system designed to save lives afford such lapses? The answer lies in the stories of those like Heather, victims of an overstretched system, and their families who endure the pain of their loss.

0
Accidents Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

