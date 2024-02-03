Widcombe Junior School: A Community-Supported Crusade for Environmental Stewardship and Child Health

Located in the historic city of Bath, Widcombe Junior School has emerged as a beacon of environmental stewardship and child health, backed by the active participation of parents, carers, and local businesses. The school, part of the Palladian Academy Trust, has embarked on a series of initiatives that not only aim to safeguard the environment but also to ensure the health and well-being of its students.

Driving Community Involvement

A successful fundraising campaign, spearheaded by the school's parent and carer group, resulted in the collection of an impressive £5,000. The funds were effectively used to install air filters in every classroom, a strategic step to combat traffic pollution, allergens, and asthma triggers. Katherine Everton, a member of the parent and carer group, applauded the collective effort and emphasized the crucial role of community involvement in promoting children's health and well-being.

Clean-Air Day and Green Barriers

Adding to these efforts, the school organized a 'clean-air day', which was aimed at encouraging the community to reduce car usage. The initiative was well-received and led to a considerable decrease in pollution levels in the school vicinity. Furthermore, sixty hedges were planted around the school perimeter, providing a natural barrier against pollution and enhancing the school's landscape. The headteacher, Aaron Harley, praised these initiatives and the school's broader commitment to integrating environmental awareness into the curriculum.

Aligning with the Palladian Promise

The environmental initiatives at Widcombe Junior School are not isolated efforts. They align with the Palladian Promise that aims to offer excellent and equitable opportunities for students to thrive within the trust's network of schools. The trust is also working towards becoming a Thriving Trust Ambassador, championing the mental health and well-being of children through the Thrive educational approach.

As Widcombe Junior School continues its journey towards environmental sustainability, its dedication to environmental education and the health of its students stands as a model for other schools, embodying the true spirit of community-supported change.