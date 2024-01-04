en English
Health

Wichita Salvation Army’s $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Wichita Salvation Army’s $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery

In a landmark move aimed at bolstering the fight against addiction, the Salvation Army in Wichita, Kansas, has earmarked a substantial $800,000 for the renovation of a former emergency shelter. This facility, which ceased operations last year, is earmarked to be a new recovery unit. Its mission? To provide a beacon of hope for those wrestling with the throes of addiction and seeking to embark on a journey of recovery.

A Lifeline for Recovery

The renovated facility, poised to be a sanctuary for individuals aged 18 and above, will host 21 beds. The shelter will allow residents to stay for up to a year, offering them the much-needed respite and support to help them heal and recuperate. Major Nancy Powers of The Salvation Army is at the helm of this transformative initiative and is targeting to have the renovations wrapped up by March end. The agenda includes having the necessary staff in place and commencing application processes by the end of April.

Expansion and Expertise

The Salvation Army’s vision for this facility extends beyond basic recovery support. The plan also includes the addition of two full-time staff members who bring with them a wealth of experience in addiction. Complementing this team will be four part-time peer employees, individuals who have personal experience with recovery. Their first-hand knowledge and insights will be instrumental in shaping effective recovery strategies.

Future Aspirations

But the Salvation Army’s ambitions do not stop here. The organization is considering the possibility of expanding services to include additional living quarters on the second floor of the building. This would be a significant move towards establishing transitional housing, extending support to families and paving the way for a more inclusive recovery ecosystem in Wichita.

All in all, the Salvation Army’s initiative marks a crucial step forward in addressing addiction and recovery, not just within their community, but potentially setting a precedent for similar organizations across the country.

Health United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

