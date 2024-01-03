Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach

Wichita, Kansas, police officers are now equipped with sensory kits in their patrol cars, part of a pioneering initiative known as the Autism Outreach Program. The program, the first of its kind, has been championed by Officer John Biagini, who has firsthand experience of the effectiveness of these tools through his own children.

Sensory Kits to Assist Interactions

The sensory kits include items such as noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and fidget devices. These are aimed at helping individuals with autism cope with sensory overload, a common occurrence during stressful situations such as police interactions. The kit also includes a communication card, featuring the alphabet, words, and images to foster nonverbal communication, a skill often preferred by those on the autism spectrum.

Voluntary Information Submission

Individuals with special needs can voluntarily submit forms to the Wichita Police Department, providing officers with vital information on how best to interact with them. Upon submission, these individuals receive an identification card indicating they have autism. This information, aimed at being accessible to dispatchers, is designed to ensure that officers arriving on the scene are adequately prepared, thus improving the quality of interactions between police officers and the neurodiverse community.

Training Officers and Building a Neuro-Friendly City

Officers are currently undergoing training on the appropriate use of these sensory kits, demonstrating the Wichita Police Department’s commitment to this cause. This step is being hailed as a significant move towards making Wichita a more neuro-friendly city. It is hoped that this initiative not only improves the lives of current residents but also attracts new families and businesses to the area, showcasing Wichita’s dedication to inclusivity and support for neurodiverse individuals.