WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope

In a crucial development, the World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled an updated version of its Mental Health Gap Action Program (mhGAP) guideline. The primary aim of this revision is to bolster the expansion of diagnosis and treatment strategies for mental health-related diseases and disorders across the globe. The urgency of this initiative is underpinned by startling data – over 75% of individuals grappling with these conditions are devoid of necessary treatment and care.

Anxiety Disorders: A Key Focus

The latest iteration of the guideline incorporates 18 fresh recommendations while updating 30 others. One area that has received heightened attention is anxiety disorders. They rank among the most rampant mental disorders worldwide. The WHO has underscored the paramount importance of stress management techniques for adults beset with generalized anxiety disorder or panic attacks.

Valproic Acid: A Strong Word of Caution

Furthermore, the guideline firmly discourages the use of valproic acid or sodium valproate in individuals who may become pregnant. This caution stems from the significant risk of malformations and developmental issues in babies exposed to these substances.

Endorsing Cognitive Behavioral Therapies

The updated mhGAP is also a strong advocate for the availability of cognitive behavioral therapies (CBT) for adult patients. The delivery of these therapies can be either in person or online, and can be administered individually or in group settings. The guideline also endorses psychosocial interventions for caregivers of those diagnosed with psychosis or bipolar disorder. It presents updated recommendations on treating alcohol dependence and substance abuse.

Non-Pharmacological Treatments

The revised guideline encourages non-pharmacological treatments, such as physical activity and cognitive stimulation, as means to ameliorate the conditions of those with dementia. This guidance is a testament to the WHO’s commitment to promoting a holistic approach to mental health care that extends beyond medication.