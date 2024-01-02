en English
Health

WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope

In a crucial development, the World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled an updated version of its Mental Health Gap Action Program (mhGAP) guideline. The primary aim of this revision is to bolster the expansion of diagnosis and treatment strategies for mental health-related diseases and disorders across the globe. The urgency of this initiative is underpinned by startling data – over 75% of individuals grappling with these conditions are devoid of necessary treatment and care.

Anxiety Disorders: A Key Focus

The latest iteration of the guideline incorporates 18 fresh recommendations while updating 30 others. One area that has received heightened attention is anxiety disorders. They rank among the most rampant mental disorders worldwide. The WHO has underscored the paramount importance of stress management techniques for adults beset with generalized anxiety disorder or panic attacks.

Valproic Acid: A Strong Word of Caution

Furthermore, the guideline firmly discourages the use of valproic acid or sodium valproate in individuals who may become pregnant. This caution stems from the significant risk of malformations and developmental issues in babies exposed to these substances.

Endorsing Cognitive Behavioral Therapies

The updated mhGAP is also a strong advocate for the availability of cognitive behavioral therapies (CBT) for adult patients. The delivery of these therapies can be either in person or online, and can be administered individually or in group settings. The guideline also endorses psychosocial interventions for caregivers of those diagnosed with psychosis or bipolar disorder. It presents updated recommendations on treating alcohol dependence and substance abuse.

Non-Pharmacological Treatments

The revised guideline encourages non-pharmacological treatments, such as physical activity and cognitive stimulation, as means to ameliorate the conditions of those with dementia. This guidance is a testament to the WHO’s commitment to promoting a holistic approach to mental health care that extends beyond medication.

Health Mental Health Crisis Science & Technology
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

