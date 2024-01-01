WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB

In a significant move, the World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled a comprehensive set of guidelines for managing multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). This updated guidance, born out of meticulous research and clinical trials, is designed to enhance patient outcomes and limit the dispersion of this highly contagious disease. The novel recommendations include the introduction of new drug regimens demonstrating greater efficacy and lesser side effects than conventional treatments.

New Recommendations

The WHO has underscored the necessity of offering patients psychological support and nutritional supplements to bolster the medical treatment’s effectiveness. The organization also encourages the incorporation of digital aids for supervising treatment adherence and patient management. This strategy is a component of the global mission to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030, a target established by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The WHO’s updated guidelines are anticipated to be embraced by healthcare systems across the globe, potentially revolutionizing the fight against MDR-TB.

A Special Strategy in Odisha

Adding to the global efforts, the Odisha government has put forward a unique strategy aimed at eradicating tuberculosis from every village by 2025. The strategy includes strengthening TB eradication at the village and sub-centre/health and wellness centre levels, with backing from gram panchayats. The state has witnessed a decline in the number of MDR-TB diagnoses, and the mortality rate has also seen a reduction. Various initiatives are underway to empower Panchayatiraj institutions to address TB-related challenges and foster healthy competition among panchayats.

Empowering the Fight Against TB

Among the efforts is a plan to launch community awareness campaigns and ensure all TB patients receive nutritional support. The state government has provided molecular diagnostics facilities in all districts and introduced universal drug susceptibility testing to guarantee every diagnosed TB patient is tested for drug resistance. Odisha now ranks second in the nation in terms of TB notification, and the treatment success rate has seen an increase. Screening, testing, and treatment activities will be conducted in all gram panchayats of the state, offering a ray of hope in the fight against this deadly disease.