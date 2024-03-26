WHO Spotlights Violence Against Older Women, Disabilities: Calls for Inclusive Research

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive research on violence against older women and women with disabilities, pointing out a significant gap in global and national violence-related data. As these groups face unique forms of abuse, including intimate partner violence and financial exploitation, the WHO's call to action seeks to bring their plights into the spotlight, ensuring that their needs are understood and met.

Unveiling Hidden Struggles

Older women and women with disabilities often experience violence that remains largely invisible within mainstream research. This includes not just intimate partner and sexual violence but also specific risks like coercive control, where abusers may withhold medicines, assistive devices, or financial resources. Highlighting the isolation these women face, the WHO stresses the importance of making their situations visible through better data collection and research, especially in low- and middle-income countries where data are scarce.

Challenges in Data Collection

Current research on violence against women fails to adequately represent older women and those with disabilities, with older women being included in only about 10% of violence-related data. The WHO recommends extending the age limit for survey participation and incorporating questions that cover a broad spectrum of violence types and disabilities. Engaging these women and their representative organizations in survey design and implementation is also crucial for creating accessible and user-friendly research methodologies.

Steps Towards Inclusion

In response to the evident gaps in data, the WHO has developed a specialized survey module aimed at gathering information on violence against older women. This initiative, alongside upcoming resources to support disability inclusion, represents a significant step towards addressing the unique challenges faced by these groups. By fostering a more inclusive approach to research, the WHO aims to ensure that all women, regardless of age or disability, have their experiences of violence recognized and addressed.

As the WHO spearheads efforts to shed light on these hidden issues, the global community is called upon to recognize and act upon the specific needs of older women and women with disabilities. Through concerted research and advocacy, there is hope for creating a more inclusive and supportive environment that safeguards the rights and dignities of all women.