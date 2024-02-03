WHO Reports Decline in Global Tobacco Use Amid Industry Interference

The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled a report indicating a significant reduction in global tobacco consumption. The report indicates that 150 nations have effectively reduced tobacco usage rates. However, the document also highlights the tobacco industry's meddling in health policies, coupled with the failure to achieve the voluntary global target of a 30% reduction in tobacco use.

The Global Decline of Tobacco Usage

According to the WHO, the global prevalence of tobacco usage among adults has gone down from one in three in 2000 to one in five in 2022. Despite this progressive trend, the organization emphasizes that the current smoking rates are likely to result in high tobacco-related fatalities in the near future. Over eight million people die annually from smoking-related illnesses, including non-smokers who are adversely affected by second-hand smoke.

Forecasting Tobacco Use Trends

The WHO's report forecasts trends up to 2030. It reveals that although 150 countries are reducing tobacco use, the world is likely to miss the target of a 30-percent reduction between 2010 and 2025. Instead, a 25-percent reduction is anticipated, with 56 countries on track to meet the original goal. Brazil stands out as a success story, boasting a 35 percent reduction since 2010. However, tobacco use has surged in six countries, including the Republic of Congo and Indonesia.

Industry Interference and Adolescent Tobacco Use

The WHO has censured the tobacco industry for its attempts to undermine health policies and target adolescents with new smoke-free products. Approximately 10 percent of adolescents globally use some form of tobacco, with data suggesting industry manipulation. The report underscores the necessity of robust data on adolescent tobacco use to counter industry strategies and to inform effective policies to prevent the initiation of tobacco use.

In the face of these challenges, the WHO is urging nations to persist in implementing tobacco control policies and combating industry interference. This call to action is particularly relevant in the lead-up to the 10th Session of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) Conference of Parties, where the tobacco industry is expected to attempt to influence global health policies.