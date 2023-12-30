en English
Health

WHO Raises Alarm: Urgent Action Needed to Address Escalating Crisis in Sudan

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:56 pm EST
WHO Raises Alarm: Urgent Action Needed to Address Escalating Crisis in Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) sounding an alarm for immediate international action to address the escalating humanitarian and health crises in Sudan. The conflict that ignited on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has left indelible scars on the nation, creating a health crisis the world cannot ignore.

Conflict’s Impact on Sudan and Call for Global Support

The conflict has significantly impacted Sudan, with over half a million people initially seeking shelter in the Al Jazira state, located south of Khartoum. The situation further deteriorated as the paramilitary forces advanced, displacing an additional 300,000 individuals. WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spotlighted that the lion’s share of health facilities in the war-affected regions are not operational. Over 12,000 deaths have been reported by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. The WHO is responding to acute health needs and urges increased financial support from the global community to reinforce basic health services where 70% of the facilities are non-functional due to conflict.

Displacement and Death: A Grim Reality

The conflict in Sudan has left over 7.1 million people displaced, including 1.5 million into neighboring countries. This mass displacement is emblematic of the human cost of war and a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. Concurrently, reports from Gaza reveal allegations of mistreatment of Palestinian detainees by Israeli soldiers. Sobhi, Sady, and Ibrahim Yaseen, three Palestinian brothers, detailed physical abuse and dehumanizing conditions during their detention. The Israeli Defense Forces maintain that their operations aim to dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities and that detainees were treated according to international law.

Unseen Atrocities and the Call for Justice

The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has received reports of mass detentions and ill-treatment in northern Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been investigating potential war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories since 2021, emphasizing the need for adherence to the rules of war by all parties. The international community’s response to these crises will be a true measure of its commitment to human rights and international law.

Health International Affairs
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

