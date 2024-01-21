WHO Proposes New Guidelines for AI in Healthcare

In a landmark move, the World Health Organization (WHO) has put forth new guidelines to steer the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector. The guidelines underscore the potential benefits and risks tied to AI and stress the necessity for governments, technology companies, and healthcare providers to consider over 40 recommendations.

AI's Role in Healthcare

These guidelines seek to ensure that large language models (LLMs) are harnessed correctly to augment health outcomes and address health disparities. LLMs can process a spectrum of data inputs, including text, videos, and images, and generate outputs that surpass the type of the input data. Platforms like ChatGPT, Bard, and Bert have gained immense popularity in 2023.

Transparency and Risk Management

Dr. Jeremy Farrar, WHO's chief scientist, underscores the significance of transparent policies and efficient risk management for the development and application of LLMs in healthcare. The WHO guidance identifies five key applications of LLMs in health, which encompass diagnostics, clinical care, and administrative tasks.

Potential Risks and Solutions

However, WHO also alerts about the risks linked to LLMs, such as the creation of false, biased, or incomplete information. Such misinformation can have severe implications for health decision-making. The guidance advocates for the involvement of a diverse range of stakeholders throughout the development, deployment, and regulation of AI technologies. Dr. Alain Labrique, WHO's director for digital health and innovation, calls for global cooperative regulation of AI technologies.

WHO urges governments to provide infrastructure that complies with ethical principles, set up dedicated regulatory agencies for AI in healthcare, and require post-release audits and impact assessments by independent parties. It also promotes the inclusive involvement of various stakeholders, including medical providers and patients, early in the AI development process.