WHO interested to support capacity-building in Bangladesh health sector: Saima Wazed to PM

On Friday evening, a significant development unfolded as Saima Wazed, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, discussed with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban, the potential frameworks for enhancing Bangladesh's health sector. The conversation marked a pivotal moment, highlighting the WHO's readiness to bolster capacity building for health professionals in Bangladesh, alongside addressing climate change-related health issues and universal health coverage.

Strengthening Health Services

During the meeting, it was revealed that the WHO aims to support Bangladesh in several critical areas, including the training of doctors and health professionals, tackling diseases exacerbated by climate change, and enhancing mental health services. This initiative is particularly crucial for Bangladesh, a country severely impacted by climate change, leading to a heightened vulnerability among women, children, and the disabled during disasters. The WHO's intervention is anticipated to fortify Bangladesh's healthcare infrastructure, ensuring a resilient response to environmental challenges and mental health concerns.

Progress and Plans in Healthcare

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina outlined the advancements made in Bangladesh's health sector, emphasizing the establishment of community clinics that provide free services and medicines, especially to women and children. She highlighted the significant reduction in child and mother mortality rates and the increase in average life expectancy. Additionally, the Prime Minister shed light on the government's efforts towards early diagnosis of breast cancer and the introduction of a referral system for this purpose. The discussion also touched upon Bangladesh's role in regional health education and its initiative to assist Bhutan in constructing a burn unit.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Directions

The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration between Bangladesh and international partners like the WHO in addressing global health challenges. With the WHO's support, Bangladesh is set to embark on a comprehensive approach to healthcare, encompassing capacity building, disease management, and the promotion of universal health coverage. This partnership not only signifies a milestone for Bangladesh's health sector but also represents a collaborative stride towards achieving better health outcomes in the face of climate adversity and mental health challenges.

As the WHO pledges its support to Bangladesh, the implications extend beyond immediate health service improvements. This collaboration is a testament to the global commitment towards health equity and the resilience of healthcare systems against environmental and societal challenges. The initiative promises a future where health services in Bangladesh are more inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the needs of its population, setting a precedent for other nations grappling with similar issues.